Omaha Storm Chasers gain new public address announcer

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In a 47-year play-by-play career -- 35 years in the big leagues, and the last 11 with his boyhood team, the Kansas City Royals -- Steve Physioc decided it was time.

“I’m 68 now and I’m going, ‘I probably only have about 15-20 really good, healthy years left to travel and have cool adventures, and I have this wonderful best friend, soulmate that I have, and I want to spend more time with her and I want to see our grandkids,’” Physioc told 6 News.

To fill his shoes on the Royals broadcasting team, they didn’t have to look far.

Storm Chasers voice Jake Eisenberg worked 41 games as a fill-in for the New York Mets last season and pinch-hit for two games in the Royals booth last May. Now he’s joining The Show full-time at the age of 27.

“I feel lucky and I feel grateful,” Eisenberg said. “These jobs are incredibly rare, and to have the chance to have one, even for the moment on a fill-in basis last year was a dream come true.”

“At least in the broadcasting world, it doesn’t really work that you get ‘promoted’ from the AAA team to that big-league affiliate,” Eisenberg said. “The fact that it’s happened like this with this franchise and organization is not only unique but also really special because it’s the players that were at Werner Park over the last couple of years that are now at Kauffman Stadium that I’ve gotten to know.”

“Years ago when I first started out when I was working in Hastings, Nebraska, and I remember the excitement I had doing simple American Legion baseball, and then my first major-league game was with the Cincinnati Reds, and just the joy and the passion I had for the game,” Physioc said. “Now I see Jake in that role where he’s in his 20s, just starting, but I’ve listened to him...man, he’s an outstanding talent.”

In keeping with baseball’s theme of bringing people up through the organization, the Storm Chasers announced Jake’s replacement. Nicholas Badders has been called up -- sort of -- from the Royals’ AA affiliate in Arkansas.

Jake’s first Royals broadcast will be from spring training in Arizona on Feb. 25. Nicholas will broadcast his first Chasers game on March 31. As for Steve, he’s in Hawaii right now with his wife, working on writing his fifth novel.

