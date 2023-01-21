Omaha Police looking for another suspect in 2020 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a 2020 homicide case.

According to the Omaha Police Department, 57-year-old Jerry Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Jerry Johnson, 57 (Omaha Police Department)

Police say Johnson is a suspect in the homicide of Ebony King on April 15, 2020 near North 25th and Hartman Avenue. King was a mother and small business owner.

An arrest in the 2020 homicide was made in May 2021. Omaha Police arrested then-31-year-old Anthony Triplett after homicide detectives identified him as a suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder.

The Omaha Police Department is seeking public assistance in finding Johnson. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide fugitive can be eligible for an enhanced $5,000 reward.

