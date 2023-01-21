Omaha Police looking for another suspect in 2020 homicide

(CBS46)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a 2020 homicide case.

According to the Omaha Police Department, 57-year-old Jerry Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Jerry Johnson, 57
Jerry Johnson, 57(Omaha Police Department)

Police say Johnson is a suspect in the homicide of Ebony King on April 15, 2020 near North 25th and Hartman Avenue. King was a mother and small business owner.

An arrest in the 2020 homicide was made in May 2021. Omaha Police arrested then-31-year-old Anthony Triplett after homicide detectives identified him as a suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder.

The Omaha Police Department is seeking public assistance in finding Johnson. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide fugitive can be eligible for an enhanced $5,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
Nebraska man sentenced for tax evasion, payroll tax fraud
Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista

Latest News

Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
Elephants Eugenia and Sonny celebrate their first birthdays at the Omaha Zoo
Omaha Zoo’s elephant calves celebrate first birthdays
Lincoln Police Department
42-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
The UNK Marching Band preforms in Dublin on New Year's Eve, 2022
University of Nebraska Kearney Marching Band reflects on performance in Ireland