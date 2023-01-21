Omaha Police investigate pedestrian accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car near 18th and Cuming streets.

A pedestrian was crossing Cuming Street northbound, not at a crosswalk, just before 8 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian was taken to Nebraska Medicine in serious condition. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.