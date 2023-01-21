Lincoln Police investigate shooting in Near South neighborhood
One person taken to the hospital
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday.
The shooting occurred at around 10:18 a.m. We’ve confirmed one person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time
This is an ongoing investigation.
