Lincoln Police investigate shooting in Near South neighborhood

One person taken to the hospital
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at around 10:18 a.m. We’ve confirmed one person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

