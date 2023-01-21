David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and chilly with snow south

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 20s to upper teens for much of the area. We have seen a few spots of fog across the river in Iowa, but that should clear up after sunrise. There may be a few glimpses of sunshine from time to time this morning, but expect more clouds than sun through most of the day.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

It will be chilly, but thankfully winds will be on the light side so wind chills should not be a major factor. Temperatures should slowly warm into the low and mid-30s by this afternoon.

Light snow in southeast Nebraska this afternoon (WOWT)

Light snow is possible mainly in southeast Nebraska and far southern Iowa this afternoon and evening. While a few flurries are possible in the metro, little to no accumulation is expected in town. A coating to perhaps a half-inch is possible for areas near Highway 2, like Lincoln and Nebraska City. Steadier snowfall with 1 to as much as 3 inches of snow is more likely closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. Some slick to snow-covered roads will be possible around places like Pawnee City, Falls City, and Rock Port this evening.

Light snow this afternoon and evening (WOWT)

Snow will be out of the area by Sunday morning, but clouds stick around keeping us chilly. Highs likely only top out in the 20s on Sunday. A few more breaks in the clouds should give us at least a little sunshine on Monday and Tuesday, helping temperatures to warm into the middle 30s. We should see at least a little melting those days. The weather stays quiet through at least Wednesday, though it gets a touch chillier by the end of the 10 day forecast.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.