David’s Evening Forecast - Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures chilly around the metro this afternoon with highs only in the lower 30s. Snow showers develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but the bulk of the snow staying south of the metro, though a few flurries are possible as far north as Bellevue through roughly 7pm. Most of the snow will stay south of Highway 2, with 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation possible south of Lincoln and Nebraska City.

Snow potential this evening (WOWT)

The clouds and chilly weather will stick around overnight with temperatures slowly falling into the 20s after sunset. Any snow showers will move out of the area by Midnight, with overnight lows falling to around 20 degrees.

Forecast this evening (WOWT)

More clouds on the way for Sunday, along with cold conditions. Temperatures will struggle to move much throughout the day. After a morning low in the low 20s, we’ll only warm into the middle to upper 20s by the afternoon. A glimpse of the sun is possible in the afternoon, but expect generally cloudy skies throughout the day.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Cloudy and chilly weather will continue into next week, though we may see a bit more sunshine by Monday and Tuesday. A southwest breeze will help temperatures to climb a few more degrees, topping out in the middle to upper 30s. We should start to see a bit more melting as temperatures climb. Clouds thicken back up for the middle of the week with highs in the low to middle 30s. A few flurries are possible Wednesday or Thursday. However, no major chances for rain or snow show up through at least next Thursday.

Temperatures next week (WOWT)

