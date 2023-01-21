6 First Alert Weather Day: Fog and light snow chances to kick off the weekend

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By David Koeller, Emily Roehler and Jaret Lansford
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly weather holds on through the extended forecast and so will the clouds! After some Friday clearing the clouds move back in ahead of our next system. Along with the clouds, fog builds in Saturday morning and overnight through 9 AM visibility could be below 1/4 mile in spots.

Visibility
Visibility(wowt)

Snow arrives mid morning Saturday to the SW and continues through the day bringing light snow to the Metro... the heaviest falls SE. Timing for the Metro will likely be after 12 PM through 8 PM for up to 1″ to fall.

Snow chances
Snow chances(wowt)

The Metro is right on the N edge of this system so expected totals are fairly light. Heading SE up to 3″ will be possible.

Snow potential
Snow potential(wowt)

We’ll clear out by early Sunday but the cold holds on with a high of 30 Saturday and 26 Sunday. Highs make a brief return too the low 30s early next work week before more cold air moves in.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

