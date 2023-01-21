42-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Lincoln on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road at 8:45 a.m. The man was taken to a local hospital due to a gunshot wound to the foot with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are still investigating the exact nature of the shooting.

LPD said 19-year-old Larry Harris of Lincoln was arrested for the Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
Nebraska man sentenced for tax evasion, payroll tax fraud
Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista

Latest News

Elephants Eugenia and Sonny celebrate their first birthdays at the Omaha Zoo
Omaha Zoo’s elephant calves celebrate first birthdays
The UNK Marching Band preforms in Dublin on New Year's Eve, 2022
University of Nebraska Kearney Marching Band reflects on performance in Ireland
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 20