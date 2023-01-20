Thursday Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: 1 death in Douglas County, 1 in Pottawattamie

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates generally each week via its Respiratory Illness Dashboard, found on the Nebraska Public Health Atlas. That dashboard does not include data on COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths, hospital capacity, or vaccinations.

DEATHS: According to the CDC data tracker, four COVID-19 deaths were reported the week ending Wednesday.

The state has reported 4,734 COVID-19 deaths to date.

CASES: Data from CDC showed that 924 positive cases were reported in the week ending Wednesday, down from 1,486 cases reported the week prior.

The most positive COVID-19 cases reported in a single week was 32,573 cases the week ending Jan. 19, 2022. Recent spikes were much lower: 3,885 cases the week ending Dec. 21 and 3,616 cases the week ending Dec. 7.

The state has reported a total of 558,923 cases as of Wednesday.

POSITIVITY: Testing numbers across the state continued to decline. The week ending Saturday, Jan. 14, showed 10,387 tests conducted — about 1,300 fewer than the previous week. In the same time period, positivity rates fell slightly from an adjusted 9.5% to 9.3% — about 2% higher than the same time in 2021, but about 14% lower than this time last year.

About a month ago, it was 12.1%; two months ago, it was 13.4%. The highest recorded positivity rates during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have been 23.2% at the end of April 2020 and 23.4% in mid-January 2022.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Wednesday, hospitals across the state were caring for 193 COVID-19 patients, down from 209 the week prior. A month ago, there were 261.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients was 962 reported on Nov. 25, 2020. There was another lower spike — 742 patients — reported on Feb. 2, 2022.

Update on local flu & RSV trends

Influenza numbers, also available on the state DHHS dashboard, continued to decline in the past week, as did the number of tests conducted. The positivity rate as of Saturday, Jan. 14, was 13.5% among 3,167 tests, down from 15.8% among 4,676 tests the week prior. That trend was the opposite a year ago, when more than 10,000 tests showed a 4.4% positivity rate.

RSV positivity remained at an adjusted 6.3% in the past week among a decreasing number of tests. Last week, 2,140 tests were conducted compared to 2,989 tests conducted the week before.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

Some of the following information is from data dated Tuesday on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, which no longer includes hospitalization and hospital capacity data; but the CDC data tracker does.

DEATHS: The IDPH website indicates an additional local COVID-19 death in the past week, bringing the pandemic death toll is now 349 people. The health department does not provide any demographic information or vaccination status for COVID-19 deaths.

The website also shows the pandemic death toll for all of Iowa is 10,538 people, an increase of 30 people in the past week.

CASES & POSITIVITY: According to IDPH data, the county’s pandemic totals are at 32,645 positive tests, an increase of 50 tests since last week; and 27,734 cases, an increase of 31 cases since last week.

According to the CDC data tracker, 31 new cases were reported in the week ending Wednesday. CDC data showed that transmission is low in Pottawattamie County; but no positivity rate data has been updated since mid-January 2022.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people in the county is 32.3 cases, down from 70.8 cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC data as of Wednesday shows eight patients with COVID-19 have been admitted in the past week. The data also shows 3.8% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, down from 6.1% about a week ago; and 1.2% of ICU patients have COVID-19, down from 2.3% a week ago.

VACCINATIONS: The most recent data available from the CDC shows 60.6% of the population is vaccinated, with 50,627 people receiving their updated bivalent booster doses.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays. Due to the holiday on Monday, this week’s first update was reported on Tuesday.

DEATHS: The local health department reported one COVID-19 death on Thursday.

“A woman over 70 has died. Her current vaccination status is not known,” the DCHD release states.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,263 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Tuesday that 98 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Tuesday’s report.

The most recent case numbers lowered the seven-day average from 59 cases to 44, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 6. The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 54.3 cases as of Wednesday, down from 58.8 cases reported Saturday. A year ago, DCHD was reporting that level had increased slightly from days prior but ultimately was on its way down, falling from its pandemic record-high of 2,023.4 cases to 1,867.1.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 179,175 cases. The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the number of reinfections for a rotating seven days ending Saturday, Jan. 14 was 73 cases, down from 80 reported a week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Wednesday, area hospitals were caring for 126 COVID-19 patients. Of the current patients, three were in pediatrics, 11 adults were in ICUs, and four patients were on ventilators.

Additionally, seven adult patients were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 410 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Wednesday, hospitals were 83% full with 310 beds available, up from 234 reported Tuesday. Area ICUs were 83% full with 48 beds available, up from 17 reported Tuesday. Pediatric ICUs were 78% full with 10 beds available, down two from Tuesday’s report. A year ago, local hospitals were 86% full with 207 beds available; ICUs were 89% full with 33 beds available; and pediatric ICUs were 77% full with 31 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The data on the DCHD dashboard showed an increase in vaccination data. To date, 11,019 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 11% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups mostly remained static: 69% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 61.9% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 42.7% are vaccinated; and 70.6% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS

Retail pharmacies

Vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Medicine Man Pharmacy | Sam’s Club | ViaRx | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County Health Department has a list of all available COVID-19 vaccination clinics on its website. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

FRIDAYS

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – Primary & bivalent doses for ages 6 months and older; flu vaccinations also available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for ages 5 and older at the following clinics:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital offers COVID-19 vaccinations for its patients via Children’s Connect Health Portal.

“Families of non-Children’s patients can schedule by calling 402-955-SHOT,” according to the hospital’s website.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, Pfizer vaccinations will be available at these outpatient pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at , located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Durham Outpatient Center, located at , located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends

Novavax vaccinations are available at these outpatient pharmacies:

Lauritzen Outpatient Center , located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

UNL Health Center, located at 550 N. 19th St. in Lincoln, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon

Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 6-12 are available at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics periodically on Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18. The church also distributes at-home test kits.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus is located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish regular vaccination clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, pediatric and infant doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

The health department offers immunization clinics at Midlands Medical Building One, located at 11109 S 84th St, Suite 1820, in Papillion, NE 68046

4-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month

9 a.m.-noon on the second, third, and fourth Thursdays of the month

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department no longer hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics, instead urging residents to receive their shots at area pharmacies.

Free take-home test kits are available at:

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

All Care Health Center, located at 902 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs

Super Saver Pharmacy, located at 1411 N Broadway in Council Bluffs

CHI Health Clinics

Methodist Health Clinics

Avoca Journal-Herald Newspaper

City Halls in Carson, Carter Lake, Macedonia, Oakland, Treynor, Underwood, and Walnut

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department provides COVID-19 vaccinations during its regular walk-in clinic hours. While the health department does have access to Pfizer and Moderna doses, it’s recommended that you call ahead to make sure they have a current stock of the vaccine formula you’re looking for.

The health department suggests you print and fill out paperwork ahead of your arrival.

Vaccinations are offered during the following Fremont clinic hours at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays

8-11:30 a.m. and 1-6:30 p.m. Thursdays

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays

The Three Rivers clinic, located at 1320 E. 31st St. across from Lake Wanahoo, is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Health System | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

