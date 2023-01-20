Theme for Nebraska’s 154th annual State Fair announced as ‘Whatever Your Flavor’

(Nebraska State Fair)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair will return for its 154th year this August with a new theme.

The State Fair announced Friday that this year’s theme is “Whatever Your Flavor.”

“Everyone loves fair food, whether it’s the traditional funnel cake or something more exotic, like alligator bites,” State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr said. “We’ve got all that, but we’ve also got other kinds of flavors.”

Each year features a new theme at the Nebraska State Fair. Board Chairman Bob Haag says this year’s theme helps get across the idea that the fair is for all Nebraskans.

“Whoever you are, whatever you love, we’ve got it at your Nebraska State Fair,” Haag said. “If it’s a concert or a corn dog, a sheep show or the Sky Tram, this is the place to enjoy it with family and friends.”

The 2023 Nebraska State Fair will be from Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island.

Last year’s State Fair theme was “Nothing More Nebraskan.” The 2022 fair saw increased attendance with more than 287,000 guests throughout its 11-day run.

