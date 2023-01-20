Semi crash kills Iowa man near Manning

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An early-morning accident claimed the life of an Audobon, Iowa, man Friday.

A 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by 34-year-old Micheal Snyder was traveling north on Eagle Avenue near Iowa Highway 141 -- just east of Manning -- at about 6:45 a.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection.

The Iowa State Patrol said Snyder’s Silverado struck a Mack truck headed east on Highway 141. Snyder was killed; he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

