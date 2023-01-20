Roughly $225,000 in damage done to northwest Lincoln home after fire

By Kelsie Passolt and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says the cause of an accidental fire at a home in northwest Lincoln is still under investigation Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Northwest 4th & West Belmont.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp confirmed that crews arrived to flames coming from the back side of the structure. However, LFR was able to quickly knock down the fire before it could spread any further inside.

Bopp says the bulk of the fire was contained to the back side of the home, but there was additional smoke and water damage inside. Firefighters also had to cut holes in the roof of the home in order to get the smoke out.

Bopp added that there’s $150,000 in damage to the structure and $75,000 in damage to the contents inside of the home. Bopp confirmed that the residents made it out safely and that there were no injuries.

