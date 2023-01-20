Omaha Zoo to celebrate first birthdays of elephant calves

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo is celebrating the first birthdays of its baby elephants, Eugenia and Sonny.

According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Eugenia was born at the Zoo on Jan. 7, 2022. She was the first African elephant born at the Omaha Zoo. Sonny is the second African elephant born at the Zoo. He was born on Jan. 30, 2022.

The two elephants have grown since they were first welcomed to the Zoo. Eugenia first weighed at 181 pounds less than 10 days after being born, and she now weighs 696 pounds. Sonny first weighed at 202 pounds and is now 770 pounds.

To Zoo is inviting the public to join in celebrating the elephants’ birthdays. A public birthday party will be Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the Elephant Family Quarters. There will be a special birthday enrichment for the elephants, cupcakes for the public, and photo opportunities with cutouts of Eugenia and Sonny.

The birthday activities are free to participate in with regular paid Zoo admission or membership.

There are eight elephants, including Eugenia and Sonny, in the herd at the Omaha Zoo.

