Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 400 drivers during winter weather

A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed help from the Nebraska State Patrol this week due to inclement weather.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents during the recent winter storm that blanketed much of the state in snow and ice.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and conducted 385 motorist assists, which can include slide-offs or drivers stranded in the snow.

“Many people made the choice to stay off the roads during the worst part of the snowstorm, but the number of incidents increased once the snow stopped falling,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “I’m proud of the effort our troopers and dispatchers made over the last few days to help keep people safe during these conditions.”

The Nebraska State Patrol advises drivers to keep a winter emergency kit in their vehicles. Some items in the kit can include warm clothes, blankets, chargers, water and food, a flashlight, jumper cables, and a first aid kit.

Drivers are urged to check with Nebraska 511 for information on road conditions. Drivers who need help can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55.

