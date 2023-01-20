Nebraska DHHS employees allowed to wear jeans after dress code change

The unanimous vote by the Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed the district court decision.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employees are free to wear jeans after a legal...
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employees are free to wear jeans after a legal battle that reached the Nebraska Supreme Court.(ksnb)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employees are free to wear jeans after a legal battle that reached the Nebraska Supreme Court.

In 2019, DHHS announced it was altering its dress code to only allow jeans on “casual Fridays.” The union representing them, NAPE, said the move violated their labor contract.

They took the issue up with an arbitrator, who sided with the union. DHHS then claimed the arbitrator “exceeded their power” and brought the case to district court, which again sided with the union.

Today, the Nebraska Supreme Court voted unanimously to uphold the district court decision, allowing jeans to stay in the workplace.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

Latest News

Iowa officials tout lower December unemployment rate over previous year
Semi crash kills Iowa man near Manning
Elephants Eugenia and Sonny are set to celebrate their first birthdays
Omaha Zoo to celebrate first birthdays of elephant calves
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 400 drivers during winter weather