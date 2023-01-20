Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista

(Atlanta News First)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man on parole was arrested on several charges after an incident overnight at a La Vista apartment.

According to La Vista Police, officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment overnight. A man, identified by police as 38-year-old Michael Sebesta, was allegedly damaging property and refusing to leave.

Sebesta surrendered to the officers when they arrived at 1:23 a.m.

Michael Sebesta, 38
Michael Sebesta, 38(Sarpy County Jail)

Authorities say Sebesta was wanted for violating parole. He was on parole after being released in May 2022 from a manslaughter conviction out of Douglas County. In that incident, Sebesta allegedly killed Philip Burden after the two fought over a drug debt. He was sentenced to 12-20 years.

Sebesta was booked into Sarpy County Jail Friday morning on several charges, including fugitive from justice, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, possession of marijuana - more than one pound, criminal mischief, trespassing, and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

Latest News

BBB Friday: Tips for selling used items online
Luis Carrillo Argueta of Grand Island stands convicted on kidnapping and child porn charges.
Grand Island man convicted of kidnapping, child porn
Gloomy and cool Friday afternoon
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border