Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man on parole was arrested on several charges after an incident overnight at a La Vista apartment.

According to La Vista Police, officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment overnight. A man, identified by police as 38-year-old Michael Sebesta, was allegedly damaging property and refusing to leave.

Sebesta surrendered to the officers when they arrived at 1:23 a.m.

Michael Sebesta, 38 (Sarpy County Jail)

Authorities say Sebesta was wanted for violating parole. He was on parole after being released in May 2022 from a manslaughter conviction out of Douglas County. In that incident, Sebesta allegedly killed Philip Burden after the two fought over a drug debt. He was sentenced to 12-20 years.

Sebesta was booked into Sarpy County Jail Friday morning on several charges, including fugitive from justice, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, possession of marijuana - more than one pound, criminal mischief, trespassing, and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.

