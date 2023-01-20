LIVE at 11AM: Senators discuss bills to restore voting rights for people with felony convictions

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A group of state senators and advocacy groups are holding a press conference Friday morning to discuss two bills that would restore voting rights for thousands of Nebraskans with felony convictions.

Watch the press conference live at 11 a.m. CT in the video player above.

Speakers will include state senators Justin Wayne and Machaela Cavanaugh, who have introduced LB20 and LR4CA, respectively, to the Nebraska Legislature. LB20 would immediately restore voting rights to people with felony convictions who have completed their sentences, including probation and parole. LR4CA is a proposed constitutional amendment to remove felony convictions other than treason from being a disqualification for voting.

Currently, once a Nebraskan has completed their sentence, they must then wait an additional two years before their right to vote is restored. 

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
Federal government investigating possible trafficking of children who cleaned Grand Island slaughterhouse

Latest News

Gloomy and cool Friday afternoon
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
Late-night house fire in northwest Lincoln
Roughly $225,000 in damage done to northwest Lincoln home after fire
10 Day Forecast: Snow for some Saturday, chilly temps for all into next week