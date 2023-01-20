Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool Friday before snow chances return for some on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much like the bulk of our Thursday, today will give us a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures stuck in the 20s.

The main difference is that the wind will be calmer today with those sitting consistently in the 5 to 10 miles per hour range.

This, along with some occasional glimpses of sunshine, will make it feel a little bit better than yesterday.

Friday Afternoon Cloud Cover (WOWT)

Saturday sees the return of snow chances to the area as our next storm system moves through the Midwest.

The best chances come as we move into the afternoon hours.

Saturday Afternoon Snow (WOWT)

Moisture will be pretty limited near the metro so less than an inch is expected, likely closer to a dusting.

Closer to the Kansas border and into Missouri, totals look to end up in the 1 to 3 inch range.

Saturday Snowfall Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday does look to bring some better weather with a partly cloudy sky, though temperatures remain in the 20s.

A small chance for some snow showers will be with us Thursday night.

Otherwise, the running theme of the week will be for below average temperatures to continue with dry conditions.

