Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool Friday before snow chances return for some on Saturday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much like the bulk of our Thursday, today will give us a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures stuck in the 20s.

The main difference is that the wind will be calmer today with those sitting consistently in the 5 to 10 miles per hour range.

This, along with some occasional glimpses of sunshine, will make it feel a little bit better than yesterday.

Friday Afternoon Cloud Cover
Friday Afternoon Cloud Cover(WOWT)

Saturday sees the return of snow chances to the area as our next storm system moves through the Midwest.

The best chances come as we move into the afternoon hours.

Saturday Afternoon Snow
Saturday Afternoon Snow(WOWT)

Moisture will be pretty limited near the metro so less than an inch is expected, likely closer to a dusting.

Closer to the Kansas border and into Missouri, totals look to end up in the 1 to 3 inch range.

Saturday Snowfall Forecast
Saturday Snowfall Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday does look to bring some better weather with a partly cloudy sky, though temperatures remain in the 20s.

A small chance for some snow showers will be with us Thursday night.

Otherwise, the running theme of the week will be for below average temperatures to continue with dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man
Federal government investigating possible trafficking of children who cleaned Grand Island slaughterhouse
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
Giving you a first alert to snow potential this weekend... a Saturday system brings light snow...
6 First Alert Weather Day: Cold continues with another round of snow in sight
Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast