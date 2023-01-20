Iowa officials tout lower December unemployment rate over previous year

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa officials say the state is in a much stronger position compared to one year ago when it comes to unemployment.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, December 2022′s unemployment rate was 3.1%, nearly a whole percentage point lower than December 2021′s unemployment rate of 3.9%.

“Iowa ended 2022 in a much stronger position than where we were a year ago,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Individual industries certainly continue to feel shocks from high inflation and the ripples of a difficult business cycle.”

Healthcare and social assistance added the most jobs in December 2022, with more than 1,500 new jobs across Iowa.

“But overall, Iowa is now much stronger heading into 2023. Moving forward, IWD’s focus will be on continuing our momentum by connecting Iowans to the new jobs created in health care, business services, and other growing sectors.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

Latest News

Semi crash kills Iowa man near Manning
Elephants Eugenia and Sonny are set to celebrate their first birthdays
Omaha Zoo to celebrate first birthdays of elephant calves
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 400 drivers during winter weather
BBB Friday: Tips for selling used items online