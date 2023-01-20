Iowa officials tout lower December unemployment rate over previous year

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa officials say the state is in a much stronger position compared to one year ago when it comes to unemployment.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, December 2022′s unemployment rate was 3.1%, nearly a whole percentage point lower than December 2021′s unemployment rate of 3.9%.

“Iowa ended 2022 in a much stronger position than where we were a year ago,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Individual industries certainly continue to feel shocks from high inflation and the ripples of a difficult business cycle.”

Healthcare and social assistance added the most jobs in December 2022, with more than 1,500 new jobs across Iowa.

“But overall, Iowa is now much stronger heading into 2023. Moving forward, IWD’s focus will be on continuing our momentum by connecting Iowans to the new jobs created in health care, business services, and other growing sectors.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.