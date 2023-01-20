Grand Island man convicted of kidnapping, child porn

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced in March for kidnapping and possession of child pornography.

Luis Carrillo Argueta, 22, this week pleaded no contest and was convicted on one count of kidnapping and three counts of possession of child pornography. Two related child porn counts were dropped in a plea agreement. He’ll be sentenced March 22.

Carrillo Argueta was arrested in May of last year for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy.

Court records show that Carrillo Argueta tried to pull the boy into his car on May 12. The boy escaped unharmed. The incident happened near 12th and Elm Street in Grand Island as the boy was walking home from Walnut Middle School.

When police arrested Carrillo Argueta they got a warrant to search his electronics. They discovered five videos of sex acts being performed on minors on a device in Carrillo Argueta’s bedroom. Police said the pornography was not related to the victim of the kidnapping crime.

The max sentence for felony kidnapping is 50 years in prison. The max sentence for the crime of possession of child pornography is 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.