Former Iowa firefighter sentenced for child pornography

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A West Des Moines man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for child pornography-related offenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, 55-year-old James Dean Gathercole of West Des Moines uploaded an image of child porn to a chat room with 72 members.

Gathercole also allegedly had at least five videos and two images of child porn on his phone in September 2020.

The Attorney’s Office says Gathercole was employed as a firefighter in the Des Moines metro area as recently as 2020.

As part of his sentence, Gathercole is also ordered to pay $40,000 and have seven years of supervised release when he leaves prison.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which started in 2006 as an effort to reduce the sexual exploitation of children.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

Latest News

A new art exhibit at Omaha's Lauritzen Gardens shows the impact trash is having on our oceans...
New art exhibit at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens focuses on water pollution
Theme for Nebraska’s 154th annual State Fair announced as ‘Whatever Your Flavor’
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employees are free to wear jeans after a legal...
Nebraska DHHS employees allowed to wear jeans after dress code change
Iowa officials tout lower December unemployment rate over previous year