Car prices still high as automakers catch-up from supply shortages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The CHI Health Center is loaded with new cars this weekend. The convention center is hosting the annual Midlands International Auto Show.

Some of the dealers here say we should be seeing more vehicles on the lots around town.

New car availability has been an issue in our area. Car dealers are still trying to work through supply shortages, as consumer demand continues to outpace production and sales. By and large, last year was very good for automakers.

“We ended last year very well,” said Kelly Riegel with Toyota. “The industry sold 14 million vehicles, and this coming year we’re expecting the industry to sell 15 million vehicles...so we’re expecting an increase year-over-year for the industry.”

Riegel says we should see more of these new cars on dealers’ lots by this summer into this fall. But what about the prices? Some of the cars on display here have their prices listed in bold numbers. Others? Well, you’d better pay attention to the fine print.

“About what we expected to see, but for a couple of retired people and a tightwad like I am, the prices make you squirm a little...but you know they’re not coming down either,” said Greg Adams, potential buyer.

But Riegel tells us Toyota tries to stick to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, or MSRP. The price of the car you choose could depend on the dealer and if they have to find your car in a market outside of where you live.

“They’re not keeping those vehicles in-market to win them back for service and other things they can sell them, whether it’s taking care of their vehicle in the long run or getting their trade-in back in the future,” Riegel said.

So, what is too much and what’s a reasonable price to pay for a vehicle? That depends on a lot of variables and opinions differ, even in the same household.

“I think it’s better in our market or better than it is in other markets because in other places, you see how they have market adjustments that make their prices higher than the suggested retail prices,” said prospective buyer Jen Done.

“They’re all kind of expensive, yeah,” said Brad Done. “But it is what it is.”

The Midlands International Auto Show runs through Sunday at the CHI Health Center downtown. Doors open at 10 a.m.

