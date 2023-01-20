Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Molly Von Seggern

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Molly Von Seggern laid down an all time performance in the 100 backstroke at the Millard North Invite. By trimming a second and a half off her own personal record she finished in 55.99 seconds, which is also top five all time in the state. This event along with the 100 butterfly are Molly’s top two events and she’s the defending champ in the 100 butterfly. She also set the meet record in the 100 butterfly.

As a team, the Mustangs set four different meet records at the event they hosted Friday. The other two records were in relays, the 200 Medley and 200 free. Von Seggern swam in both race and the records they beat were 20 years old, set by Marain High School.

