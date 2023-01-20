6 First Alert Weather Day: Cold continues with another round of snow in sight

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By David Koeller, Emily Roehler and Jaret Lansford
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our latest round of snow side streets are still slushy and snow covered in many areas. With a dip to the 20s and teens, 16 for the Metro, by early Friday morning this will refreeze and create icy conditions. Take it slow getting out of your neighborhood in the morning.

On the roads
On the roads(wowt)

The chilly weather holds on through the extended forecast. This weekend will be spent in the 20s as our next system moves in. This arrives late morning Saturday and continues through the night bring snow to the Metro... the heaviest falls SE.

Giving you a first alert to snow potential this weekend... a Saturday system brings light snow...
Giving you a first alert to snow potential this weekend... a Saturday system brings light snow potential to the Metro.(wowt)

The Metro is right on the N edge of this system so expected totals are fairly light. Up to 2″ is possible with a quick drop to up to 1″ to the N. Heading SE up to 3″ will be possible.

Metro snow
Metro snow(wowt)
Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

We’ll clear out by Sunday but the cold holds on. Highs make a brief return too the low 30s early next work week.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Omaha man sentenced for DUI crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
(Source: MGN)
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

Latest News

Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Omaha neighborhoods are digging out from Wednesday's slush and snow event.
Omaha neighborhoods cleaning up from Wednesday's snow and slush