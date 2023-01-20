6 First Alert Weather Day: Cold continues with another round of snow in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our latest round of snow side streets are still slushy and snow covered in many areas. With a dip to the 20s and teens, 16 for the Metro, by early Friday morning this will refreeze and create icy conditions. Take it slow getting out of your neighborhood in the morning.

The chilly weather holds on through the extended forecast. This weekend will be spent in the 20s as our next system moves in. This arrives late morning Saturday and continues through the night bring snow to the Metro... the heaviest falls SE.

The Metro is right on the N edge of this system so expected totals are fairly light. Up to 2″ is possible with a quick drop to up to 1″ to the N. Heading SE up to 3″ will be possible.

We’ll clear out by Sunday but the cold holds on. Highs make a brief return too the low 30s early next work week.

