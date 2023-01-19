Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists

Slow and - in this case, ample time - win the commute.
6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of.

Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.

“If you don’t feel comfortable going out there stay wherever you’re at because it’s not worth getting yourself hurt or killed over,” Miller said.

David Squires is another truck driver who works for Hansen Company. He urged drivers to slow down and take their time.

“If you’re driving constantly passing semis that are going slower you might want to reevaluate whether you are going too fast,” Squires said.

