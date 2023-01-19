Religious leaders sue to block Missouri’s abortion ban

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights has filed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don’t share them.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in St. Louis is one of many challenges to restrictive abortion laws that conservative states have enacted since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

The June decision left abortion rights up to the states to decide. Since then, abortion rights supporters are increasingly using religious freedom lawsuits in a bid to protect abortion access.

