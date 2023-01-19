Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage.
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
40-year-old Jose Rolison, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
Rolison was booked into the Dawson County Jail.
