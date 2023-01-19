Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident

Road rage graphic
Road rage graphic(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.

40-year-old Jose Rolison, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).

Rolison was booked into the Dawson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
Metro snow
6 First Alert Weather Day: Bursts of snow into Thursday morning, icy roads expected
A new development downtown is catching some eyes -- and 6 News got a peek inside.
Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market

Latest News

6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions.
Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists
6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions.
Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving
Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal.
6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol.
Pillen announces property tax relief plan