Nebraska district settles with dead football player’s family

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during Omaha South High School football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.(Courtesy photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - A Nebraska school district has reached a $675,000 settlement with the family of a 16-year-old who died after collapsing in the heat at a football practice in 2021.

The Omaha school board will consider approving the settlement with Drake Geiger’s family at its next meeting on Monday.

Geiger died in August 2021 after collapsing during a practice with Omaha South High’s football team. The temperature was 91 degrees with a heat index of 105 degrees that day.

An autopsy confirmed that excessive heat was the main factor in Geiger’s death although it also revealed he had an enlarged heart that may have contributed to his death.

