Local group helps drive healthcare workers to hospitals during wintry conditions for free

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads.

But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.

Joi Crawford is a travel nurse from Houston, Texas. She finished a 13-hour shift Wednesday morning and had another later that night. Thanks to a group of about 20 volunteer drivers, healthcare workers like Crawford can come home safely and rest before their next shift.

At 9:15 am, Leslie Bonnet picked her up. Bonnet is a CRNA at Nebraska Medicine and volunteered to take on trips.

“We are providing these rides because they can’t call out of their shifts. They need to take care of patients that need their care,” she said.

“I’m not used to the snow at all. And they’re a life safer,” said Crawford. “They are going to pick me up this evening. Otherwise, I was actually going to stay at work all day today. I had packed some gym clothes anyways yesterday and some toiletries, and I was just going to stay at the hospital, so I can actually have a warm meal and a warm bed and some rest before my 13-hour shift tonight. I’m super grateful.”

Crawford’s next shift was Wednesday night -- and she already had a driver lined up to take her back to work.

Healthcare workers can request a ride via a private Facebook group called the Omaha Severe Weather Transportation Team.

The group is expected to give more than 50 rides over the course of the storm.

