Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Morning snow showers with a cloudy and cool afternoon

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Before the system that brought us yesterday’s mix of precipitation leaves our area, we will get a few snow showers to swing through early this morning.

They could bring a quick coating to the roads over the next few hours before we see the snow showers come to a close around 9 AM.

After that, expect a mostly cloudy day with temperatures to get back to 30 degrees in the afternoon.

There will also be a breeze going at 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Some sunshine returns to our sky Friday though temperatures stay a little cool in the 20s.

A system will scrape some of our southern counties Saturday afternoon.

A dusting to half inch could be seen in places such as Rock Port and Falls City.

The metro may see a few flakes at most.

After Saturday, dry weather looks to dominate into next week.

Temperatures look to sit consistently in the 20s to 30s for highs.

Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Wintry mix transitions to heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, impacting travel

