I-80 remains closed between Grand Island & Wyoming border

NSP says as of Thursday, I-80 remains closed between Grand Island and Wyoming border due to...
NSP says as of Thursday, I-80 remains closed between Grand Island and Wyoming border due to impassable conditions.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As of Thursday morning, Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border is still closed.

Troopers say the continued closure is because of impassable conditions in those areas.

Crews with NDOT are working to clear the snow. NDOT cautions drivers to give plows space as crews clear the roads, as well as increase your following distance and turn off cruise control.

According to NSP, troopers responded to 30 crashes and 305 motorist assists between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, I-80 & Highway 30 closed from the Colorado and Wyoming state lines all the way to Grand Island because of the winter storm.

You can check the road conditions in your area by checking the Nebraska 511 map.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Omaha man sentenced for DUI crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
(Source: MGN)
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
A new development downtown is catching some eyes -- and 6 News got a peek inside.
Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

Latest News

An exterior photo of Nelnet located in downtown Lincoln.
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
Federal government investigating possible trafficking of children who cleaned Grand Island slaughterhouse
10 Day Forecast: Cooler temperatures dominate into next week
3 Day Forecast: Cloudy and cool with some snow showers south of the metro Saturday