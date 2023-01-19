I-80 remains closed between Grand Island & Wyoming border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As of Thursday morning, Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border is still closed.

Troopers say the continued closure is because of impassable conditions in those areas.

Crews with NDOT are working to clear the snow. NDOT cautions drivers to give plows space as crews clear the roads, as well as increase your following distance and turn off cruise control.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️



Most of the state has snow covered roads with closures still in place in central & western Nebraska.



Be sure to give plows the space they need to clear the roads!



Increase following distance, turn off cruise & check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N for the latest! pic.twitter.com/NiXv0UM8Fk — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) January 19, 2023

According to NSP, troopers responded to 30 crashes and 305 motorist assists between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, I-80 & Highway 30 closed from the Colorado and Wyoming state lines all the way to Grand Island because of the winter storm.

You can check the road conditions in your area by checking the Nebraska 511 map.

