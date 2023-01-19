Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Snow continues into early Thursday, cold to follow

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of snow, a wintry mix and icy conditions. While the most impressive snow keeps W and N of the Metro we’ll see returning chances on and off through the night into Thursday morning that bring additional accumulation.

8PM
8PM(wowt)
12AM
12AM(wowt)
5AM
5AM(wowt)

For the Metro we’ll wind up with between 1″-4″ of additional accumulation tonight and overnight. To the SE up to 2″ with higher amount to the NW. Storm totals will be lower than initially expected in the Metro thanks to quite a bit of mixing and melting earlier this afternoon and evening.

Metro snow
Metro snow(wowt)
Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

Roads will be icy out the door Thursday with a dip to the 20s. Take it slow! Most of the snow should be done by the morning drive. Cold lingers behind the storm with highs in the 20s through the weekend and another system that keeps mainly SE on Saturday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

