Death penalty sought for man charged in Nebraska killings

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - Prosecutors in northeastern Nebraska are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killings of four people last summer in the small town of Laurel.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien filed notice on Tuesday of aggravating circumstances that would justify a death sentence for 42-year-old Jason Jones if he’s convicted.

Jones is charged with arson, weapons counts and four counts of first-degree murder in the August killings of 53-year-old Michele Ebeling; 86-year-old Gene Twiford and his 85-year-old wife, Janet Twiford; and their 55-year-old daughter Dana Twiford.

Jones has filed notice that he will not enter a plea at his arraignment set for Monday while his attorneys challenge the state’s death penalty.

