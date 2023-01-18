Vietnam veterans memorial looking to share stories of those who served

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words of war don’t come easy for those who have lived it.

“What was coming home like? Thank God I’m going home.”

Marine veteran Tom Brown is talking about Vietnam, finally.

“When you’re calling in for resupply and the chopper arrives, and then you’re putting body bags on the chopper of somebody you saw the day before...You never get used to that, but you do what you’ve got to do to do your job,” Brown said.

Tom is one of 40,000 Nebraskans who served in the Vietnam era. He’s going on the permanent record as part of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial’s “Project Share Your Story,” where they hope to record 10,000 interviews in the next two years.

“So many feel, ‘Oh, you don’t need my story,’ and then when I do talk them into how the puzzle is incomplete without all the pieces, and then they share their story, I’m amazed at all the things they’ve done,” said Jerome Richardson, a military liaison with Bellevue University and U.S. Air Force veteran.

They’re training interviewers, including many veterans, at the Military Veteran Services Center at Bellevue University.

George Abbott’s interview is already online.

“You had two choices when you came back, forget it or dive in with the bottle,” Abbott said. “Fortunately, a lot of us didn’t just dive into the bottle. It’s kind of cathartic -- you get the chance to talk about things that weren’t necessarily painful, but they were just memories you’d like to forget.”

This is the location in Sarpy County where they’re building the memorial. Once it’s complete, the stories of these Nebraska Vietnam veterans will be there for all to hear. They’ll also join those whose stories are already heard at the Library of Congress.

Then-senators Chuck Hagel and the late Max Cleland were Vietnam vets who co-authored legislation to create the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress in 2000. His support has helped the memorial get critical funding in Washington, in addition to private sources.

“All the veterans my brother Tom and I served with and all of the veterans I’ve known over the years, starting with my father and my uncles and my grandfather were all veterans,” said former U.S. Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel. “They don’t like to talk about anything...from the perspective of individuals who participate, it’s really important for families, what kind of sacrifices were made for this country and why?”

The Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Museum and Library is set to open sometime in 2024.

Program organizers recommend veterans call the MVSC to make an appointment to share their story by calling (402) 557-7820.

