Omaha Public Works discusses plan to clear residential areas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has its plan in place. 110 trucks will clear the city’s arterial streets first. City drivers will plow around the clock until those have been cleared.

Getting in and out of neighborhoods, however, can prove to be a challenge, especially if you have to navigate a steep hill.

“[It’s] nearly impossible,” said Jackie Trapp of Florence. “We have a really hard time...and we barely make it into our driveway if we do make it in.”

If you think getting up and down this hill in a car or SUV is tough -- it becomes a bigger issue when you’re trying to get a snow plow up the hill to clear it.

“A lot of our plow drivers will actually drive up the hill,” said Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works. “You certainly don’t want to be coming down one. I’ve seen instances when the truck goes all the way through the intersection...that’s never good.”

City officials expect to have residential streets cleared sometime tomorrow, and then go back through to put salt down on the streets.

Officials tell 6 News we’ve only had a few snow events this winter, so we have plenty of salt and sand to go around.

