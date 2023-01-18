Omaha Police investigate Wednesday morning robbery

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the Casey’s at 40th and Dodge early this morning.

At 4:41 a.m., officers found two black males wearing hooded sweatshirts had entered the store, showed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of cash and left in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at (402) 444-STOP.

