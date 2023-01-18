Omaha-metro drivers deal with snow, slush as storm moves through

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday.

While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon. Some crashes were reported, but nothing impacting major roadways.

Omaha Public Works had snowplows out working to clear main streets Wednesday. The city planned to send 110 trucks to clear the city’s arterial streets first, then city drivers will plow around the clock until those streets were cleared.

Weather & traffic info
Omaha Snowplow Tracker
6 First Alert Weather 24/7
Submit videos & photos
Closings & cancellations
Download the 6 First Alert Weather app
NDOT Snowplow tracker
Iowa 511
Nebraska 511

Conditions were much worse in other parts of the state. The storm prompted authorities to close Interstate 80 and Highway 30 in the central and western parts of the state, from Grand Island to the Colorado and Wyoming borders.

Many schools and businesses in the Omaha-metro were closed before the snow rolled in, some posting their cancellations Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow brings significant impacts Wednesday
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
A new development downtown is catching some eyes -- and 6 News got a peek inside.
Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market

Latest News

A mix of rain and snow is making the evening commute a mess for metro drivers.
4 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Slush, wet snow making roads a mess
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Wintry mix transitions to heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, impacting travel
Wintry mix transitions to heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, impacting travel for the evening commute