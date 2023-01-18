Omaha-metro braces for ice as snow moves through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday.

While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon.

Omaha Public Works had snowplows out working to clear main streets Wednesday. The city planned to send 110 trucks to clear the city’s arterial streets first, then city drivers will plow around the clock until those streets were cleared.

Conditions were much worse in other parts of the state. The storm prompted authorities to close Interstate 80 and Highway 30 in the central and western parts of the state, from Grand Island to the Colorado and Wyoming borders.

Many schools and businesses in the Omaha-metro were closed before the snow rolled in, some posting their cancellations Tuesday evening.

