Omaha man sentenced for DUI crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man did not receive the maximum sentence Wednesday after pleading “no contest” in a drunk-driving crash that left two women and an 8-month-old unborn baby dead.

Facing a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison, Zachary Paulison was instead sentenced Wednesday to 32 years for motor vehicle homicide.

That means he’ll spend 16 years in jail at a minimum.

Paulison pleaded no contest in November for two counts of motor vehicle homicide as the result of driving under the influence; and one count of motor vehicle homicide resulting in the death of an unborn child.

Zachary Paulison (Omaha Police Department)

Victims Sarah Zimmerman, 37, and her unborn baby, Brooks, were killed in the fiery wreck. Zimmerman was eight months pregnant at the time.

Her friend, 38-year-old Amanda Schook, was in the passenger seat and also died. Both women were from Gretna.

Paulison was drunk when he slammed his work truck into their car at 192nd and F streets on March 31. At the point of impact, he was going 102 mph.

