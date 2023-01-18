Kansas researcher given time-served in China-related case

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A former researcher accused of concealing work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas was sentenced Wednesday to time served and two years of supervised release.

Feng “Franklin” Tao was convicted last year of three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement. A federal judge threw out the three wire fraud convictions but let the false statement conviction stand.

Tao was accused of not disclosing that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while employed at the Kansas university. In announcing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson said Tao was deceptive about his work in China but the offense did not warrant a prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow brings significant impacts Wednesday
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
A new development downtown is catching some eyes -- and 6 News got a peek inside.
Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market

Latest News

I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
Omaha Public Works says it plans to have residential streets cleared by tomorrow.
Omaha Public Works discusses plan to clear residential areas
Congressman Jake LaTurner, R-Kan.
Man serving as own lawyer in trial over threat to Kansas lawmaker
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista