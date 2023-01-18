Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Wintry mix transitions to heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, impacting travel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The winter storm that we have been telling you about for almost a week will arrive today.

The morning commute will not be impacted with the precipitation still off to the southwest at that point.

However, as we get to 9 to 10 AM, we will start to see a mixed bag of precipitation.

In the metro, that will start to change into all snow by the middle of the day.

The mixed precipitation lasts longer to the south of Interstate 80 and could lead to some icing, especially as you get into Missouri and near the Kansas border.

The snow really picks up around 3 PM in the metro and it will be falling at 1-2 inch per hour rates into the early evening.

This is the time frame where the bulk of our snow falls.

Travel will be treacherous during this time frame with low visibility and snow accumulating quickly.

The snow slowly gets lighter as the night goes on with just flurries remaining by the time we get to Thursday morning.

The metro ends up with 4 to 7 inches of heavy, wet snow with 7 to 10 inches near Norfolk and a quick drop in amounts as you move off to the south and east.

There will be a decent breeze Thursday morning which could blow some of that snow around in more open areas.

After Thursday morning, the forecast looks pretty quiet with just a small chance that some flakes fly in areas south of the metro on Saturday.

Otherwise, the trend will be for dry weather with temperatures topping out in the 20s.

