Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many are curious about a major construction site in the Old Market, wondering what it’s going to be.

6 News got a first look inside the $90 million apartment and retail complex.

“We have 379 apartment units and I think what’s going to set us apart is the scale of our project, the high quality, and the amenities that we’ll offer residents in Omaha,” said Brad Soderwall, the Managing Director of Hines Interest Limited Partnership.

6 News is getting a first look at a new apartment complex and business development downtown.

The first phase of the Brickline development is wrapping up. With about 10%, or 38 units, ready to go in early February. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges from about $1,500 to $1,800. On the ground floor is retail space.

“I think bringing some of the new restaurants that we have coming is going to be very exciting for the residents of Omaha.”

The entire project is about 340,000 square feet with an additional 650-spot parking garage next door being built by the city. That garage will be open to the public to help provide spots for the customers on the ground level of the building.

So far, four retailers are coming. Two restaurants and a tequila bar, which will be owned by the same group that owns Blue Sushi and Plank.

There will also be a southern-style restaurant owned by a different entity. Currently, there are two open spots left for retail.

The Brickline is one part of a larger Old Market development called “The Mercantile.”

Between filling up apartment units and completing retail space, managers of the project expect the entire thing to be done by early 2024.

The first two restaurants hope to be open by the end of this year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.