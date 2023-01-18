I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island

Snow in North Platte Wednesday morning
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - I-80 & Highway 30 are closed from the Colorado and Wyoming state lines all the way to Grand Island.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.

You can check the road conditions in your area by checking the Nebraska 511 map.

Road conditions in Nebraska as of Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m.
Road conditions in Nebraska as of Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m.(511 Nebraska)

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow brings significant impacts Wednesday
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
A new development downtown is catching some eyes -- and 6 News got a peek inside.
Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market

Latest News

Omaha Public Works says it plans to have residential streets cleared by tomorrow.
Omaha Public Works discusses plan to clear residential areas
Kansas researcher given time-served in China-related case
Congressman Jake LaTurner, R-Kan.
Man serving as own lawyer in trial over threat to Kansas lawmaker
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista