I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - I-80 & Highway 30 are closed from the Colorado and Wyoming state lines all the way to Grand Island.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.

You can check the road conditions in your area by checking the Nebraska 511 map.

Stay home unless absolutely necessary. This is Highway 83 south of North Platte. Snow is continuing to fall. Poor visibility and road conditions make traveling treacherous. #nsp175 #snow pic.twitter.com/JxfLwftpyx — NSP Carrier Enf (@NSP_CarrierEnf) January 18, 2023

Road conditions in Nebraska as of Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m. (511 Nebraska)

