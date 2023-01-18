Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over food allergen concerns

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”(Hy-Vee)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of Hy-Vee pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”

An ingredient used in the Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners gravy mix was not listed on the ingredients label, according to the supermarket chain.

The recalled entrees were produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, and distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Fast & Fresh locations and Dollar Fresh Markets.

  • UPC 0075450243772 - ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn - 11.6 oz (327 g)
  • UPC 0075450485394 - ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots - 25.5 oz (723 g)

Customers can throw the meals away or return them to a Hy-Vee location for a full refund.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions, according to Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee operates over 240 stores in eight states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow brings significant impacts Wednesday
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
A new development downtown is catching some eyes -- and 6 News got a peek inside.
Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market

Latest News

Jan. 6th hearing: Closing arguments for Edward Vallejo of Arizona
Jan. 6th hearing: Closing arguments for Edward Vallejo of Arizona
Cardona visits Washington D.C. school
U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools to educate districts on federal help
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Viewer Kristina Weis sent us this photo of the snow Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. She said they...
Omaha-metro drivers deal with snow, slush as storm moves through