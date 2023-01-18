Husker GameDay Experience charities say they weren’t aware of proceeds

Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Watching a Husker game in a skybox, and its associated perks, convinced AJ Brink to pay $2,000 for a Nebraska GameDay Experience package he’d never received.

He says there’s an extra point to the purchase that shouldn’t be missed.

“We absolutely bought those tickets thinking at least some of the money would go to those charities,” Brink told 6 News.

Gameday packages offered by Nfluence implied proceeds would benefit several charities. Johnny Rodgers Youth Foundation is one of those listed.

“Somebody is definitely using whatever they are using without permission,” said Johnny Rodgers. “I have no knowledge about who they are or what they could be doing. I’ve received nothing from them. I haven’t corresponded with anyone. The first I heard about it is when you told me about it.”

Omaha’s Ronald McDonald House says the same thing -- no permission to use its logo and no proceeds received.

Rodgers, who famously wore #20 on his jersey, says federal officials could penalize any promoter that misuses his other number.

“Without a 501 3c, you don’t have the right to accept that money so people can get a write-off for that particular money,” Rodgers said.

The Gameday packages sold by a business group called Nfluence posted a sign hours before kickoff, saying suite seats were unavailable and refunds would be made.

“We had three or four different dates we were supposed to be getting that refund, and none of us have received that refund,” Brink said.

An Alaskan from Nebraska is on the refund demand list after traveling from his resort for a GameDay Experience package that wasn’t so scenic after all.

“We’re already [at] five or six thousand dollars in flights and hotels just to get down there,” said Mark Woodward, Alaska GameDay buyer. “And to find out we didn’t have tickets, and really I’d like to know where that money went to...if it didn’t go to charity, where did it go?”

That’s a question an estimated 50-plus fans are asking after buying Nebraska GameDay Experience packages for $1,000 on up, only to be stopped short of their goal to watch a Husker game from a suite.

6 News contacted those listed as Nfluence team members by the fan’s attorney -- so far, no response from any of them. Complaints have been filed with the Nebraska Attorney General.

