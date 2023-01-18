LIVE: Gov. Pillen, state senators unveil Nebraska tax relief legislation package

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen is introducing further tax relief proposals alongside state senators at a news conference.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Wednesday morning’s announcement comes on the heels of three education bill proposals announced Tuesday aimed at investing in education and providing property tax relief.

State Sen. R. Brad von Gillen, State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, and State Sen. Dave Murman were among those joining the governor for Wednesday’s news conference.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

