Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista

La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while investigating multiple vehicle thefts.(Courtesy photo)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road.

According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.

The situation led to a noticeable police presence in the area, with some officers taking positions around the residence.

