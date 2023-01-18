Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road.

According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.

The situation led to a noticeable police presence in the area, with some officers taking positions around the residence.

La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while investigating multiple vehicle thefts. (Courtesy photo)

We had a large police presence near 72nd and Valley this morning. It was related to a recovered stolen vehicle which had a loaded A.R. 15 in it. Several suspects were trespassing in a home on Valley Rd and eventually came out and taken into custody without incident. — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) January 18, 2023

