Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heavy snow and travel impacts Wednesday

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Wednesday's storm
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of snow that will likely cause significant impacts to the afternoon and evening drive... some morning travel impacts are also possible.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

The snow begins to the S of the Metro between 5-8AM and spreads N into the Metro by 9 AM. Snow will last into early Thursday morning.

Snow chances
Snow chances(wowt)

Early in the day especially there will be the potential for a wintry mix/ice mainly S of I-80. Eventually all areas change to snow as temperatures drop. The afternoon and evening bring the heaviest snow and most of the accumulation with the heaviest snow expected between 3PM-6PM... Avoid travel especially during this time frame. Snow lightens in intensity after that with only lingering flurries by Thursday morning.

Drive forecast
Drive forecast(wowt)

The metro sees 4-7″ with up to 10″ to the N and NW! To the SE totals drop to 1-2″ but there is a higher likelihood for ice. All areas see the potential for rough travel conditions.

Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

Behind this storm we hang onto the cold! Highs fall to the 20s Thursday and stay there through the weekend.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

