Creighton beats Butler on the road 73-52

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hinkle Fieldhouse hasn’t exactly been a good place for the Jays over the years but tonight it was exact opposite situation as Creighton beat Butler 73-52. They sweep the season series for the first time in five years. Ryan Nembhard playing in the same city his older brother, Andrew, who’s on the Pacers, delivered a career-high 11 rebounds. Nembhard also scored 12 points in the win that is also Greg McDermott’s 100th in the BIG EAST inside the regular season.

The bench was big for Creighton, Fredrick King scored six straight midway through the first half. He finished with eight points, same with Francisco Farabello. As a team the Jays bench outscored Butler 18-11. Creighton used a 9-0 run to put it away in the second half building a 62-44 lead. Creighton outrebounded the Bulldogs 47-24 and outscored them 44-20 in the paint.

Creighton now be off for a week before hosting St. John’s a week from Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

