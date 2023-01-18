Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek.

On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.

A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.

The driver, identified as Jose Rolison, 40, of Denver, Colorado, was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.

He was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana of less than one ounce. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

NSP says all motorists should report suspected road rage incidents by calling 911.

